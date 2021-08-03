Today in History

Cancel
By The Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2021. There are 150 days left in the year. On August 3, 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint. On this date:. In...

