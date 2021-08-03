COLUMN: Concerts returning helps create lifelong memories

Today marks a bittersweet day for us. This, our 988th column, will be our last. Exactly 19 years ago, Bradford and I were neighbors who enjoyed listening to and talking about music. We had this crazy idea that perhaps others might enjoy reading what we had to say about it, so we conceived the idea of a weekly musical Q&A column. To our surprise (and delight), a handful of papers picked it up. Thus, “Music On The Record” was born, and for 988 weeks, we have strived to answer your questions about the music and artists you love. We weren’t always successful. But it was very gratifying when we were able to identify a song or artist for a reader. We want to thank all the papers that gave us a chance, especially the Bristol Herald Courier and Sanford Herald, who stuck with us until the bitter end! And, of course, we thank everyone who has read the column and sent in a question. We recognize that 500-600 words represents a lot of real estate in a newspaper, space that could easily have been filled with other features. Reader interest kept the column going for as long as it did, and for that we are very grateful. Thank you!