The organizers of the Hyde Park Summer Fest have cancelled the 2021 edition due to the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases and associated risks. “The Hyde Park Summer Fest, formerly known as the Brew Fest, is rooted in the South Side community. At the heart, this festival has always been community-focused and community-driven. It is our obligation to prioritize our community’s health and safety over any other interests," organizers said in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but we believe putting the community’s health and safety first is the most responsible decision.”