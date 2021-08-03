Derek Shelton Is On The Clock

Having let the trade deadline settle, it is now the first week of August. By this time next year, in all likelihood, Derek Shelton will no longer be burdened with the soul-destroying task of managing the Pittsburgh Pirates; the same job that broke John Russell on the wheel. If not next year at this time, then certainly the year after next. The only suspense will be whether the ax falls during the season or if it is stayed until the season is over. But by August of 2023, and probably sooner, it will be evident that Shelton's managerial career, at least at the big league level, will be drawing to its close. (For whatever reason, putting the words "Pittsburgh Pirates' manager" on the cv seems to carry little weight with other clubs when managerial jobs open up.)