We have officially embarked on our newest adventure: The Mental Health Crisis of 2021. Although this may be new news to some, it is not to many. Despite experiencing this crisis for more than a century, the stigmatization and infamy of mental illness has long prevented awareness. In fact, in 1840, activist Dorothea Dix “advocated for better living conditions for the mentally ill after witnessing the dangerous and unhealthy conditions in which many patients lived,” according to Unite for Sight. “Over a 40-year period, Dix successfully persuaded the U.S. government to fund the building of 32 state psychiatric hospitals.”