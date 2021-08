How are you feeling today? Actually how you feel has nothing to do with the promises that God has for you as a believer in Him. Colossians 1:29 says His work (word) is working mightily in us. In spite of our feelings, God’s promises remain true and are at work in our lives whether we see them or not. I once said to God, “but You said that I was going to blah, blah, blah” and God’s response to me…