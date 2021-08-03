Do Just One Thing

You already know that buying your produce from your local farmers market is healthier and more eco-friendly. Here's another great reason to shop there: Your purchases really do support local family farms. According to a report from the Colorado-based Boulder County Farmers Markets, farmers make 94 cents for every dollar spent at the farmers market versus just under 8 cents for every dollar spent when they sell to grocery stores. Not only is buying direct fresher, it's also much more financially beneficial to farmers.