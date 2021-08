The Red Sox beat the Yankees, 5-4, Sunday in Fenway Park. That score doesn’t do justice to everything that happened, though. The story was initially about a no-hitter. You see, the 1990, 1991, 2012, 2015 and 2021 seasons each have produced seven of those. The 2021 season has been tied for the record for over a month now and lately it’s been teasing us. Saturday night, Angels starter Patrick Sandoval gave up his first hit with one out in the ninth while the Astros took a combined no-hit effort into the eighth.