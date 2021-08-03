The 10th Annual Blues Brews & BBQ Festival In Illinois Is Coming And You’ll Want To Be There
By Melissa Mahoney
Throughout the year, many of us look forward to the summer season. That’s the time to get outdoors, celebrate the warm weather, take some time off work, and do the things we can’t do during the other times of the year. Between amusement parks, waterparks, beaches, boating, tubing, outdoor concerts, and festivals, there are plenty of things to keep us busy all season long. This summer, from August 20-22, 2021, the Blues Brews & BBQ Festival returns to McHenry. If you enjoy good music, craft beer, and mouthwatering BBQ, this event is worth checking out.
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
Doesn’t this festival sound like fun? Have you been to the McHenry Blues Brews & BBQ Festival in the past? If so, we would love to hear from you in the comments! For more information, visit the official McHenry Blues Brews & BBQ Festival website and follow its Facebook page.
