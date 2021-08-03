Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police seize meth

By The Guard Staff
Guard Online
 4 days ago

Kevin Alexis Almonte-Vargas, 22, is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, both class Y felonies; possession of defaced firearm, a class D felony; and an unclassified felony of proximity to certain facilities. Officers observed Almonte-Vargas driving a copper colored F-150 pickup truck around...

www.guardonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firearms#Drugs#Almonte Vargas#Nartec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Loretto, TNWANE-TV

Police warn of something new to worry about: Meth-Gators

LORETTO, Tennessee (7/16/2019) — Police in Loretto, Tennessee added an unusual warning to a Facebook post about a routine drug bust. They issued a plea to people living in area to not flush drugs down the toilet, saying “They’ve had enough methed up animals” to deal with recently. On a...
Carteret County, NCWITN

Three drug dealers sentenced to prison

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three Carteret County drug dealers are now heading to prison. The District Attorney’s Office said the three were all convicted of distributing drugs. David “Day-Day” Patterson will serve up to 12 years and 9 months in prison after being found guilty of two counts of...
Law Enforcementwashingtonnewsday.com

Two males are arrested and a stockpile is seized after a door is bashed in.

Two males are arrested and a stockpile is seized after a door is bashed in. In Norris Green, officers broke their way into this house and discovered an air pistol and cocaine. As part of Operation Vermont, a proactive Merseyside Police initiative to uncover offenders inside communities, officers executed a search warrant on Hazelslack Road this morning.
Mobile, ALWPMI

Mobile Police arrest 4, seize large amounts of drugs and firearms

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit, along with SWAT and K-9, arrested a group of individuals. A search warrant was executed at 234 N. Fairport Drive, Prichard, AL. During the investigation, officers seized 820 grams of synthetic marijuana, 2.7 pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of suspected heroin. F.
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Corrections officer charged with drug smuggling

CONCORD — A corrections officer at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility has been arrested for allegedly smuggling a controlled substance in to an inmate, according to a release from county District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. “Smuggling drugs into jails endangers inmates, jail staff, and the public,” said Stollsteimer. “The fact...
Missoula, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Catch Woman With Over 38 Grams of Meth

At around 11:40pm on Monday, a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Reserve Street. The vehicle first caught the officer’s attention because it failed to stop at a stop sign. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “While working a patrol shift, an officer observed a...
Harlingen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman arrested for having drugs in car, hotel room

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department arrested a woman after officers found drugs in her car and hotel room. Police pulled over 18-year-old Paprika Sauceda for a traffic violation, however, when the officer approached the vehicle they noticed a strong odor of marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police...
Adams County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

40,000 Fentanyl Pills, 20 Lbs. Of Cocaine Seized In Adams County Drug Bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested on Wednesday in a large-scale drugs and firearms bust. Investigators part of the North Metro Task Force Drug Task Force says more than 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of cocaine were seized. (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) Investigators say they received information regarding a shipment containing illegal narcotics. The shipment was sent to a location which was under investigation for several weeks, they stated in a news release. (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) The sheriff’s office released photos of the drugs, which included more than three pound of heroin, 9 pounds of meth and $113,000 in cash. In addition, investigators found four long guns, two handguns, body armor, a homemade silencer and three hand grenades. (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) Law enforcement seized the drugs and guns after serving a search warrant. The four suspects were booked on various felony charges.  
Neshoba County, MSNeshoba Democrat

2 face marijuana charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop by Neshoba County Sheriff’s deputies at Byrd Avenue and Rea Street led to the arrest of two locals for possession of drugs and traffic violations on Sunday. Janiya Edwards, 20, of 10261 Road 763, was arrested and charged with two counts of contempt of court, one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of disobeying a traffic control device.
Abilene, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Suspects Arrested After Police Seize Half A Million Worth of Meth

ABILENE, TX – Three suspects are behind bars in Abilene after a months-long narcotics investigation by the Taylor County Narcotics Unit. According to authorities, last Thursday agents seized more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine –– with an estimated value of $500,000 after executing a search warrant for the home of Patrick Damien Mendez.
Higginsville, MOKMZU

Heroin, meth seized in weekend drug arrest

HIGGINSVLLE, MO – Higginsville police have provided details of a drug arrest over the weekend. Officers say, during a traffic stop Saturday for an equipment violation, a substance believed to be heroin was seized, along with a half-pound of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, narcotics distribution paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested, drugs seized in raid of home in Reading

READING, Pa. — A Reading man is under arrest for allegedly dealing drugs from his home. Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's drug task force converged on Juan Alicea-Burgos's home in the 200 block of Hudson Street. Inside, they said they found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, five gun magazines...
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized in traffic stop

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two men were jailed after deputies seized various amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday. Indian River County deputies recovered more than 25 grams of fentanyl, more than 22 grams of methamphetamine and more than 10 grams of cocaine, reports show. Deputies also found two white pills of Clonazepam, a sedative.
Kern County, CAcrimevoice.com

Kern County: Four arrested, 53 pounds of meth seized amid undercover investigation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of four people and the seizure of over fifty pounds of methamphetamine as a result of an undercover operation. The investigation concluded on July 20, 2021, and resulted in the arrests of Casmiro Violante-Lopez (42) of Bakersfield, Ricardo Ceballos (44) of Shafter, Jesus Rodriguez-Quezada (38) of Arvin, and Jesus Violante-Ayala (21) of Bakersfield.
Bay County, FLWJHG-TV

Bay County deputies seize 13 pounds of meth during recent traffic stop

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested two individuals from California and seized black tar heroin, fentanyl mixtures, and 13 pounds of crystal meth. The sheriff’s office says on August 5, officers made a traffic stop on Panama City Beach Parkway for a traffic...
Cherokee County, SCwspa.com

3 men arrested on drug charges in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into illegal drug trafficking at a hotel Tuesday afternoon. The search happened at about 5:30 p.m. at a hotel located in the 100 block of Stuard Street. Deputies said they conducted surveillance...
Niles, MIWWMT

Quarter pound of crystal meth seized during traffic stop in Niles

NILES, Mich. — The Southwest Enforcement Team arrested two people they said were involved in an interstate drug trafficking operation. Detectives said they pulled over a vehicle in Niles driven by a 27-year-old South Bend woman, who gave them a fake identity and was carrying a concealed pistol. Detectives said a 31-year-old South Bend man, a passenger in the vehicle, was found with a quarter pound of crystal meth and a small amount of heroin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy