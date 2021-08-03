Police seize meth

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested on Wednesday in a large-scale drugs and firearms bust. Investigators part of the North Metro Task Force Drug Task Force says more than 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of cocaine were seized. (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) Investigators say they received information regarding a shipment containing illegal narcotics. The shipment was sent to a location which was under investigation for several weeks, they stated in a news release. (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) The sheriff’s office released photos of the drugs, which included more than three pound of heroin, 9 pounds of meth and $113,000 in cash. In addition, investigators found four long guns, two handguns, body armor, a homemade silencer and three hand grenades. (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office) Law enforcement seized the drugs and guns after serving a search warrant. The four suspects were booked on various felony charges.