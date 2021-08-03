Cancel
Arkansas State

A-State named ‘Best for Vets' in rankings

By Special to The Guard
Guard Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas State University has been listed as one of the 2021 “Best for Vets” colleges by Military Times in the magazine’s annual rankings. A-State is rated 22nd overall among 366 other academic institutions and third on the Southwest Region list. Each year, colleges across the country are surveyed by Military...

