A-State named ‘Best for Vets' in rankings

During July of this year, the legal counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice issued their opinion: public and private entities can mandate vaccines for their employees even if the vaccines are only authorized for emergency use. Soon thereafter the Department of Veterans Affairs announced they would require many of their government workers to get the Covid shot. Then we learned that the Department of Defense will be ordering active duty troops to receive the shot. Also during July, a federal judge issued his opinion that students at Indiana University will have to comply with the school’s Covid-19 vax mandate. And now corporations, hospitals and medical groups across the country are issuing mandates or else employees are told to find work elsewhere. On top of this, there are institutions that are refusing to do business with those who have not received the jab.