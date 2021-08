Newswise — New York, NY (July 28, 2021) — The Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (PSON) has been awarded more than $1.8 million over four years from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) to build on the school’s efforts in recruiting a diverse group of students and further creating an equitable environment. The grant is made possible through the Nursing Workforce Diversity Program, which helps to recruit, support, retain, and graduate nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds including racial and ethnic minorities underrepresented in nursing.