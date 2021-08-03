‘Washing a car cost me $5,000’: Spokane man received felony charges in the mail for crimes he proved he didn’t do
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Identity theft is one of the most common crimes in the country. Likely you or someone you know has been a target of this kind of theft. It's typically difficult to investigate, let alone charge someone, but in the case of a stolen card from 2019, deputies had video. But the suspect, turned apparent victim, said it far from shows the entire picture.www.montanarightnow.com
