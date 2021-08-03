Cancel
Commentary: For the sake of our health, the time is now to unite against the use of fossil fuels

As medical professionals, we have a duty to heal and protect our own patients and all people. We call for laws that quickly reduce and then end burning fossil fuels — coal, gas, and oil — which harm us and our children. Burning fossil fuels releases a toxic cocktail of air pollution.

