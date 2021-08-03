Cancel
‘He died hoping his security would come’

Cover picture for the articleSouth Florida (CNN) — When Haiti’s president was brutally assassinated in his bedroom last month, just one witness was there to see it. She happened to know him better than anyone else. Martine Moise, the first lady of Haiti, was found bleeding on the floor next to the body of...

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Haiti Supreme Court judge in hiding, wanted in killing of president

Haitian police have accused former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot of having met with Colombian mercenaries accused of killing President Jovenel Moise. Haitian police issued an arrest warrant this week for Coq-Thelot. She was ousted from the Supreme Court in February when Moise said a coup was being planned against...
Security contractor reportedly says plan was to arrest Haitian president

A Miami-based security contractor suspected of training a group of mercenaries in the assassination plot of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse claimed he was working with a former local judge to help arrest the leader — and not kill him. Antonio Intriago, a Venezuelan who owns CTU Security in Doral, said...
Haiti boosting security for judges amid assassination case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian authorities have secured armed guards to bolster security for court personnel as they prepare to announce the judge who will oversee proceedings involving the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a judicial official said Thursday. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of First...
Head of Miami Security Firm Linked to Haiti Killing Denies Involvement

(Reuters) - The head of a Miami-based security firm that hired the Colombian bodyguards suspected of killing Haiti's president denied involvement in his death, saying on Wednesday he had been tricked and that the president's own guards were to blame. President Jovenel Moise was killed last month at his home...
Haiti, one month without assassinated president Jovenel Moise

(Reuters) – Here is a look at events in Haiti in the month since the killing of President Jovenel Moise. Wednesday, July 7 – Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple’s home at around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
One month after Haitian president slain, painful confusion prevails

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A month after assassins slipped into President Jovenel Moise’s private residence under the cover of nightfall and carried out a brazen attack on the head of state, the Caribbean country remains far from any clarity about the crime or emotional closure. Haitian authorities claim a group of...
Investigators tracking down assassins of Haiti’s president now in hiding

Haitian clerks and judges trying to apprehend the masterminds behind the slaying of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have been facing death threats. Attorney Brian Concannon has assisted the Haitian government in its investigation of several other high-profile killings. Concannon tells The World’s Marco Werman that it will take more than technical expertise to bring the killers to justice.
Haiti still seeking judge to probe president's assassination

Haiti's justice system is still struggling to find a judge willing to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a full month after he died, as magistrates fear for their lives if they take on the murky and explosive case. "It is a sensitive, political dossier. Before agreeing to investigate it, a judge thinks about his own safety and that of his family," one judge told AFP. "For this reason, investigating magistrates are not too enthusiastic about accepting it," this judge told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Several magistrates have told the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince that they are not interested in working on the shocking July 7 assassination of Moise at the presidential residence by a commando team, this judge said. Moise's wife Martine was wounded but survived.
One of Haiti's richest men denies links to Moise murder plot

Just a few weeks ago, Reginald Boulos, a prominent Haitian businessman, was planning his first presidential run in one of the hemisphere’s most chaotic and troubled nations. Those plans ended July 7 with the brazen murder of President Jovenel Moise and subsequent allegations that Boulos, 65, might have helped finance the country’s first presidential assassination in a century. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Haiti, Boulos said the accusations and rumors are keeping him from returning home and seem designed to sideline him politically.“I had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Jovenel’s death,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Nobody could have imagined this would happen except the people who planned it, financed it and did it.”

