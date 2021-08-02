Cancel
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha school board votes to require masks for elementary schools; choice for grades 6-12

By jacobflatley
wchsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In front of a boisterous crowd, with the majority of the public in attendance wanting masks to be a choice, the school board for the state’s most populous county voted to require masks for students, faculty and staff this upcoming school year for grades pre K-5 and make it a choice for grades 6-12. The Kanawha County Board of Education was split with the vote at 3-2 at the special session meeting on Monday with Ric Cavender, Ryan White and Becky Jordon for the resolution and Tracy White and Jim Crawford against it.

