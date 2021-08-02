Kanawha school board votes to require masks for elementary schools; choice for grades 6-12

The Salem Grade School Board Thursday night changed its back-to-school plan. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Foppe says she shares the unhappiness over the Governor’s action. “The Governor issued an executive order stating that masks are mandated in the schools in K-12 and that executive order has now changed our back to school plan to follow that executive order. However, I want it stated and I want everybody to know that I really wanted to follow the CDC policy to recommend but not require the masking. I know everybody has opinions on it but as a superintendent, I am recommending after talking to our attorney and insurance that we follow the Governor’s mandate.”