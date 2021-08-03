Cancel
Can a vitamin treat COVID-19-related acute kidney injury?

Times Union
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, The University of Washington at Seattle and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York have launched NIRVANA, a National Institutes of Health-funded pilot clinical study to treat acute kidney injury (AKI) in COVID-19 patients.

