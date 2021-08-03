Law Enforcement Hold Processionals to Honor Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke

Law enforcement from Red Lake and Bemidji commemorated a fallen officer today. The funeral of Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke, who died in the line of duty last week, was held today at the Red Lake Humanities Building. After the funeral, the Bemidji Police Department held a processional in the streets of Bemidji on Paul Bunyan Drive NW, which was followed by a second processional from the Red Lake Police Department. Officer Bialke was then escorted to Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji for internment.