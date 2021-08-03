Hints from Heloise: Motor vehicle theft

A suspect is in custody after the theft of a vehicle from an Austin car dealership last Thursday. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that a broken window report was taken from the Austin Ford dealership on West Oakland Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. At the time of the report, while it looked as though possible entry had been gained into the building, nothing was noted to law enforcement as having been stolen from the dealership. McKichan reported that later in the day, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was reported as having been stolen from the dealership, and at approximately 3:00 p.m. that afternoon, an officer passed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle attempted to elude officers in the area of the dog park and Bandshell Park, going so far as to driving on the bike path in the area. Chief McKichan went on to state that the suspects quickly abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Avenue SW, and a witness indicated that two white males and one black male had fled from the vehicle.