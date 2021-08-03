Cancel
Celebrity Travel: Go away with Mayling Ng

Cover picture for the article"My father was a sailor from Singapore who met my mum in the United Kingdom," said actress Mayling Ng. "(When I was a child), he took us to Singapore and it changed who I was and how I saw the world. I really connected to my culture and started to actively do martial arts and watched more Hong Kong cinema than Western growing up." In "The Suicide Squad," which will release in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, she plays "Mongal, a malevolent, muscular alien. Such a joy to play!" Currently a resident of Venice, California, Ng stays in touch with her fans on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/maylingng/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/missnginaction), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ngmayling) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/MaylingNg).

