New board members added to education nonprofit

Lift Putnam, the designated education foundation for Putnam County, is ready to get going after welcoming 11 new board members Monday night. The organization intends to pay the tuition of 35 pre-k students this school year. Pre-k is free for all students – but only for half the school day. Parents or guardians who want their children to attend public pre-k for the full day have to pay to send their kids to school for the rest of the day.