Rev. Steve Edington: The legitimization of ignorance

Is your commitment to the unfolding vision of your life greater than your resistance? It takes discipline to follow through and keep your commitments. For many, the word discipline carries a negative charge and gets pushed aside or avoided. However, consider another word for discipline is practice, and another word for commitment is promise. Thus, you can perceive self-discipline as the opportunity to practice your promises – the promises you made to yourself – God within you. When you keep the promises you made to yourself, you feel a sense of accomplishment because you have kept your word and are in integrity, with dignity, elegance, passion, and deep contentment.