Rodriguez worked around a hit to pitch a clean ninth inning and earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies. He struck out one. With the Cubs trading Craig Kimbrel, Andrew Chafin and Ryan Tepera before Friday's deadline, there was room in the bullpen for Rodriguez to make his MLB debut, which he did Friday. The 24-year-old now has his first save in the majors, and he could see more save opportunities with the Chicago relief corps fairly unsettled at the moment. Rodriguez did miss the entire 2020 season with a biceps strain, so he may see his workload carefully monitored even if he's able to earn a high-leverage role the rest of the way.