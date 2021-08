I’m so glad to have a science-based column in The Trinity Journal addressing climate change. That said, I find one of Megan’s points misleading. The equator is hotter not because it is “physically closest to the sun;” the Earth is millions of miles closer to the sun in January than in July. The reason the equator is hotter is due to the earth’s angle relative to the sun. At the equinoxes the surface of the equator is at 90 degrees to the sun at its zenith (highest), therefore receiving twice the energy that the same area would receive at a latitude of 60 degrees.