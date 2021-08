It’s been a summer tradition in Weirton for a quarter of a century. In its 25th year, the Marland Heights 5K Classic is both a competitive race and a community event, bringing together athletes of all levels, as well as families. This year’s race is set for Friday at Marland Heights Park, and whether you are a seasoned runner, a beginner or just someone who wants to get in a bit of a walk, we hope you will take part.