This weekend, the Meeteetse Museums invites the public to join its annual tour of the historic mining town of Kirwin. For guests unfamiliar with the ghost town, museum staff will lead a Saturday caravan to Kirwin from the Meeteetse Museums. The caravan departs the museums, located at 1947 State St., at 8 a.m. The tour will begin on-site at 10 a.m. Participants should bring plenty of water, seating, lunches and layers, as the weather can change quickly. Tour participants must take their own vehicle, as transportation is not provided. There are multiple river and stream crossings, so a high-clearance vehicle is strongly recommended.