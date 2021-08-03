Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3900 as USD rebounds

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD prints minor gains in the Asian trading session. US Dollar Index recovers from the early lower levels, hovers around 92.00. The sterling gains on the Brexit optimism, MPC eyed. GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3935 in the previous session but...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#European Union#Usd#Gbp#Gbp Usd#Asian#Mpc#Dxy#Fed#Pmi#Eu#British#Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#The Us Factory Orders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Bounces Off Support

The GBP/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3883 on Thursday. As a result, the Pound Sterling surged by 54 pips or 0.39% against the US Dollar during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Strong NFP to send the euro further down

EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1830, around the lows. Is 1.18 in danger? The Federal Reserve's hawkishness has ended EUR/USD's advance – and the euro is set to surrender to Nonfarm Payrolls, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam briefs. Kashkari's comments on employment will come to a test on Friday. “Fed Vice-Chair Richard...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops toward 0.7350 on NFP-inspired USD strength

AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday. US Dollar Index is pushing higher toward 93.00. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose more than expected in July. After spending the majority of the day moving sideways a little below 0.7400, the AUD/USD pair turned south and was last seen losing 0.63% on a daily basis at 0.7357.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats below 0.7400 as USD gathers strength ahead of NFP

AUD/USD failed to preserve its bullish momentum after closing higher on Thursday. US Dollar Index continues to push higher during the European session. Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. The AUD/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but lost its traction on Friday....
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3920 amid stronger USD

GBP/USD falters upside momentum on Friday in the early European trading session. US Dollar Index trades above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views. The sterling gains vanish after BOE kept its key rates unchanged in the latest monetary policy meeting. GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 1.2500, awaits US/Canadian jobs

USD/CAD stalls Thursday’s sell-off, re-attempts 1.2500. Daily technical setup appears in favor of USD/CAD bulls. Key US, Canadian data in focus for fresh direction on the major. USD/CAD has entered a phase of bearish consolidation around 1.2500, as the sellers take a breather after Thursday’s decline and ahead of the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest losses below 0.7400, focus remains on NFP

A combination of factors prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Friday. A modest USD strength acted as a tailwind for the pair amid COVID-19 jitters. The downside remains cushioned ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP). The AUD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session, albeit has managed...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 110.00 ahead of US NFP data

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh weekly high on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory ahead of NFP report. After closing in the previous two days in the positive territory, the USD/JPY pair continued to edge higher and touched its strongest level in a week at 109.89. Ahead of July labour market data from the US, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen posting small daily gains at 109.79.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/JPY

Last Update At 06 Aug 2021 00:05GMT. Consolidation with upside bias. 110.28 - Last Wed's high. 109.82 - Last Fri's high. 109.23 - Wed's European high (now sup). 108.73 - Wed's 9-week low. USD/JPY - 109.76.. Although DLR extended previous gain to 109.75 at European open Thur, intra-day retreat in...
Marketsinvesting.com

GBP/USD Still Trading Sideways

The market has been indifferent to policy decisions of the Bank of England. So, GBP/USD has not been able to escape the trading range between 1.3900 and 1.4000. The lack of response to such fundamental news brings signals of technical analysis to the forefront. The consolidation within the clearly defined...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot near 1.3900 mark ahead of NFP

GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday and eroded a part of the post-BoE gains. The formation of a descending triangle and double-top pattern favours bearish traders. Investors seemed reluctant ahead of the US jobs report, warranting caution for bears. The GBP/USD pair edged lower on the last day of the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rallies as Bank of England holds rates [Video]

In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England today opted to keep interest rates unchanged, whilst warning that inflation figures could be set to climb higher. The BOE chose to keep rates at a record low of 0.1%, while also unanimously voting to maintain its asset purchasing programme unchanged at £895 billion.
Marketsbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

Will we see a strong jobs report or another disappointing one?. But first, check out the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Upcoming Potential Catalysts on the Economic Calendar:. BOE MPC member Broadbent’s speech at 11:15 am GMT. Canadian employment change report at 12:30 pm GMT.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD challenges key 21-DMA support ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD remains on the defensive between 1.1800-1.1850. US dollar holds firmer amid hawkish Fed expectations, covid weos. US NFP stands out, 21-DMA appears at risk for the currency pair. EUR/USD is moving back and forth in an 18-pips narrow range above 1.1800 so far this Friday, as investors await the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Pound posts modest gains as BoE outlines tightening plans

Sterling eked out modest gains versus its major peers after the Bank of England laid out cautious plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday. As expected, there was no immediate change in policy from the BoE. The vote on interest rates was once again unanimous and only one MPC member, Michael Saunders, voted in favour of a reduction in the size of the bank’s quantitative easing programme. The growth forecast for this year was left unchanged, despite the modest downside risks posed by the delayed reopening and ongoing ‘pandemic. We actually think that fears surrounding the latter are perhaps slightly overblown and that the actual impact from the mass isolation orders will be rather minimal - the UK government has already tweaked the technology to minimise disruption.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Undulates Waiting on Catalyst

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday, bouncing from the 50 day EMA yet again. The market has been very tight for some time, and therefore it does make a certain amount of sense that the market would continue to see choppiness until we get some type of catalyst. The candle this could be presenting itself on Friday in the form of the jobs number, but that remains to be seen.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 110.00 mark, over one-week tops after upbeat NFP

USD/JPY gained strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Friday. The greenback got an additional boost following the release of the stellar US jobs report. Rallying US bond yields, a positive risk tone undermined the JPY and remained supportive. The USD strengthened across the board in reaction to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy