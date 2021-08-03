Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia football podcast: ESPN praises UGA’s legacy of great linebackers

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,495 (Aug. 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about ESPN ranking Georgia as its so-called “Linebacker University,” and thoughts on what that legacy could mean for the Bulldogs this season.

www.dawgnation.com

