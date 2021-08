PARKERSBURG — If a first-year head coach only has one senior on his roster, it sure doesn’t hurt if that name is Molly McLean. McLean, who won two events on the Callaway Junior Tour this summer and captured the third annual WVSSAC Girls State golf championship in 2020 at Mingo Bottom, will help lead the way for the young Parkersburg High School golf team of head man Vince Guice,