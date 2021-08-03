Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Exclusive: Man Arrested & Charged Claims NYPD Officer Attacked Him Without Cause

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD is investigating a sergeant after videos shared on social media show him violently arresting two people. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Man Arrested Charged#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Surveillance Video Showing Boy Being Dragged Into Freezing Garage, Soiled Clothing Permitted As Evidence In Trial of Former Cop Accused Of Killing Young Son

A judge has ruled that surveillance video footage and evidence taken from the home of a NYPD traffic cop accused of killing his son will be permitted in court. Michael Valva, a former member of NYPD, and his girlfriend fiancee Angela Pollina are both charged with murder in the death of Michael’s 8-year-old son Thomas Valva. The boy died in January 2020 after Valva and Pollina allegedly forced him to sleep in an unheated garage in sub-freezing temperatures at their Long Island home.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Des Plaines Police Officer Who Accidentally Shot Teen During Chase Of Bank Robber Won’t Face Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — No criminal charges will be filed against a suburban police officer who accidentally shot a teenager while chasing a bank robber from Des Plaines to Chicago in 2019. Police say Christopher Willis robbed a bank in Des Plaines on Nov. 19, 2019, then drove to the Old Irving Park neighborhood in Chicago, and entered Upbeat Music Studio, where 15-year-old musician Rylan Wilder was working. Willis got into a shootout with Des Plaines Police Officer James Armstrong. who shot and killed him, and accidentally shot Wilder in the arm and stomach. Wilder was seriously wounded. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says Armstrong was justified in using deadly force against the Willis, and there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges against him for accidentally shooting Wilder. Wilder’s attorney says he’s outraged that no criminal charges will be filed.
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

S.C. police officer fired, charged after bodycam video shows him stomping on Black man’s head

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina police officer is unemployed and facing criminal charges after he stomped on the head of a physically disabled Black man last week. David Lance Dukes, 38, of Orangeburg, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was booked Saturday into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and later released on $10,000 bond.
Public SafetyFox News

NYPD officer accused of assaulting man for alleged racial slur

A veteran New York Police Department sergeant is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted one suspect who hurled anti-Asian slurs at him and allegedly punched another suspect who spat at him in a holding cell. "When they see the video [of the incidents], they'll be as surprised as we...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive: Cellphone Video Shows NYPD Sergeant Throw Man To Ground During Violent Arrest On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a sergeant after videos shared on social media show him violently arresting two people. CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke exclusively with a man who said he was attacked without cause and wants the officer held accountable. Cellphone video shows a plainclothes NYPD officer grab Dariel Ali, 26, and throw him to the ground. It happened early Saturday morning on Delancey and Essex Streets on the Lower East Side. “I’m thinking he was gonna bang my head into the ground,” Ali told Bauman. Ali said it started in the nearby subway station when he saw the officer arresting a...
Colorado StatePosted by
BET

Colorado Police Officer Arrested On Assault Charges For Violently Arresting Black Man Resigns

According to Newsweek, Police Officer John Haubert has resigned from his position with the Aurora Police Department as of Thursday. Haubert had been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and felony menacing charges for allegedly beating Kyle Vinson, a biracial man who identifies as Black. Another officer is accused of not intervening to try to stop him, the Associated Press reports.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after attacking victim not showing him ‘respect’

A 33-year-old Ocala man is being charged with battery after he admitted to attacking a victim because he was not showing him “respect.”. On August 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a domestic battery. The defendant, 33-year-old Lee Preston, says he was upset due to...
Law EnforcementSFGate

NYPD: Officers shot man who fled ambulance, swung pipe

NEW YORK (AP) — Police shot and wounded a man who, officers said, swung a metal pipe at them after behaving erratically and bolting from an ambulance. The man was undergoing surgery early Saturday and was in stable condition, Deputy Chief Charles McEvoy told reporters. Police haven’t released the names...
Valdosta, GAwfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for gun charge, fighting officers

A 22-year-old Valdosta man is facing four charges for carrying a gun. Jamontae Mayo was recognized while walking on North Forrest Street by detectives Friday morning. When they stopped Mayo, they found say they found a handgun and that is when he began to pull away and kick at the detectives.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Daily News

Pipe-swinging, emotionally disturbed NYC man shot by NYPD officers

Police officers shot and wounded an unhinged man who swung a large metal pipe at them during a Staten Island standoff, authorities said Saturday. A pair of cops from the 122nd Precinct were called to the 45-year-old man’s apartment on Malden Place in Oakwood Heights around 10:30 p.m. Friday in response to a report of a man acting erratically, said NYPD Deputy Chief Charles McEvoy. The officers ...
Law Enforcementbronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Bobby Glover, 39, Arrested

On Friday, July 30, 2021, at 2250 hours, the following 39-year-old male off-duty New York City Employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 107th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17. The investigation remains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy