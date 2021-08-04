A hot and dry start to August in San Diego

It was another hot day across much of the County as the influence of high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. Though not as hot as yesterday for the coast and valleys, it was still a toasty Tuesday. Most of the county peaked in the 90s.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the inland valleys and mountains and has been extended until Thursday. The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts started this morning as the desert heat quickly warmed into the one-teens this afternoon. This heat warning has also been extended until Thursday as well.

For the rest of the night, expect a shallow marine layer favoring the immediate coast with low clouds and patchy fog each night and morning. There is the potential for patchy dense fog in spots leading to reduced visibility from the development of a coastal eddy. If it develops, t his will lead to hazardous driving conditions along the coast, especially along I-5, and into the western valleys through midweek.

The gray start will clear during the mid-morning hours and temperatures will quickly warm up under mostly clear skies.

The surf will remain elevated through Thursday due to the passage of Tropical Storm Hilda. Expect sets up to 6 feet along our county's North County coastline and south-facing beaches in Orange County. Strong rip currents will also be a hazard.

We are not talking about monsoonal moisture this week. The building ridge will bring back the trifecta of hot temps, dry air and breezy afternoon and evening winds. Expect elevated fire weather conditions, especially in the desert.

From Friday through Sunday, a trough of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest will sweep through the West. This will deepen the marine layer and spark a stronger onshore flow with noticeably cooler temperatures, even below seasonal for some inland spots, countywide for the second half of the week.