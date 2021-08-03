Cancel
Theatre News: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before…, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

By Suzanna Bowling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Mendoza as Satine, ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Photo by Matthew Murphy. Natalie Mendoza, who was cast as “China Doll,” one of the club’s featured can-can dancers, in Baz Luhrmann’s film, will be joining the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Satine. Ms. Mendoza has also worked with director Alex Timbers, who directed her in the role of Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love at London’s Royal National Theatre. The Tony-nominated hit musical resumes performances on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

