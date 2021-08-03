Pirates drop series opener in Milwaukee, 6-2

As I noted in today’s game thread, any time an announcer says that So-and-So has never done something, somehow it gets done. Picture this: it’s the seventh inning. The Pirates are leading the Brewers 2-1 in what, up to this point, has been a fairly solid game for the Bucs. Steven Brault, in his first real game in 2021, had a decent outing—four innings with three hits, one earned run, a walk, and two strikeouts. Considering that he was held to 75 pitches, no one could complain (other than some fans, but I digress). The lone Brewers run came courtesy of a Kolten Wong double, a Willy Adames sac fly, and an Eduardo Escobar single that scored Wong. Cody Ponce turned in two very good innings, with no hits and three Ks. On the offensive side, Jacob Stallings had doubled in Bryan Reynolds to tie the game in the third inning, and the Big Nogowski played hero again in the sixth after his sac fly brought home Reynolds, who had tripled.