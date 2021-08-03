Cancel
MLB

Pirates drop series opener in Milwaukee, 6-2

By Jake Slebodnick
bucsdugout.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night’s contest went from a competitive match-up to a one-sided affair quicker than a lightning strike, as the Milwaukee Brewers powered their way to a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. In his Pirates debut, right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson allowed just two hits and one...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Kyle Keller
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Wilmer Difo
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#American Family Field#The Gold Glove#Major League#Bucs
