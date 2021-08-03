Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China regulator targets auto chip distributors with price-gouging probe

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's regulatory agency is launching an investigation into chip distributors in the auto industry, it said on Tuesday, citing suspicions of price gouging.

The action by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is the latest in a regulatory crackdown over the past year that has targeted a range of companies and industries as the Chinese government clamps down on industry. read more

"In response to prominent problems such as speculation and high prices in the automotive chip market, the State Administration of Market Supervision has recently filed an investigation on car chip distributors," the agency said.

The firms were suspected of driving up prices, based on price monitoring and reporting clues, it added in its statement, and vowed to investigate and punish illegal acts such as hoarding, price-gouging and collusion.

China's CSI All Shares Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Index fell by roughly 6% after the news.

A global shortage of chips that began last December has disrupted supply chains and the hardware sector worldwide. Though initially concentrated in the automotive sector, it has since spread to affect a wide range of gadgets.

Concerns about supply uncertainty have occasionally led chip buyers and distributors to purchase more chips than they need, creating a vicious cycle that further drives up prices.

The shortage has hit China's auto industry in particular. June car sales fell 12.6% from the previous month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has said, with officials pointing to supply constraints as the root cause.

In June, the chief executive of U.S. chipmaker Intel said he expected the shortage to hit bottom by year-end, with the market returning to normal only by 2023.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Industry#Samr#Chinese#Csi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world's biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year. In China, where over 25 million...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Oil slumps on China travel curbs, strong U.S. dollar

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped 2% on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude futures slid $1.41, or 2%, to $69.29...
WorldWNMT AM 650

Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

BEIJING (Reuters) – In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company’s biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ slightly down

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday, tracking a strong Wall Street session on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while investors remain upbeat as corporate earnings season speeds up. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 63.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.4% at a record high of 7,538.4 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,763.7 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip for third day on virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, led by major heavyweights, as upbeat U.S. jobs data released over the weekend failed to calm investors' worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 across the world and its economic impacts. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI fell 7.80 points, or 0.24%, to 3,262.56 as of 0135 GMT, extending its declines to a third straight session. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% but peer SK Hynix fell 1.27%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 0.83% and 0.45%, respectively. ** South Korea continued to report four-digit daily COVID-19 cases, even as it extended the tougher COVID-19 distancing measures, which has been imposed for weeks already. ** China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, data on Saturday showed, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector. ** U.S. employers hired the most number of workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, while unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low, giving a boost to the U.S. economy. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 169.3 billion won ($147.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,142.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.19. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.895%. ($1 = 1,145.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Economybuffalonynews.net

China's foreign trade sustains sound growth

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade maintained upward momentum in the first seven months of the year. Both exports and imports registered double-digit growth, customs data showed Saturday. The country's total imports and exports expanded 24.5 percent year on year to 21.34 trillion yuan (about 3.3 trillion U.S....
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Autonomous Truck Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Volkswagen, Tesla

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Autonomous Truck Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Autonomous Truck growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Denso, DAF, Scania, Continental, PACCAR, Google Inc, Volkswagen, Tesla Inc, Daimler, WABCO, Uber Technologies Inc., & Volvo Group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy