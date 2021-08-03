Can a vitamin treat COVID-19-related acute kidney injury?

Chia-Sheng Chao, Chien-Sung Tsai, Yee-Phoung Chang, Jian-Ming Chen, Hsien-Kuo Chin, Shyh-Chyun Yang. Hyperin, a flavonoid compound found in Ericaceae, Guttiferae, and Celastraceae, has been reported to have anti-inflammatory effects. In the present study, we investigated the effects of hyperin on cisplatin-induced acute kidney injury (AKI) in mice. The renal tissue damage induced by cisplatin was detected by H&E staining. Blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, reactive oxygen species (ROS), and malondialdehyde (MDA) were also detected. Further, the effects of hyperin on cisplatin-induced TNF-α, IL-1β and IL-6 were detected by ELISA. In addition, the phosphorylation of nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) and the expression of nuclear factor E2-related factor-2 (Nrf2) and HO-1 were detected by western blot analysis. The results showed that hyperin attenuated histological changes of kidney induced by cisplatin. The levels of BUN, creatinine, ROS, MDA, TNF-α, IL-1β and IL-6 induced by cisplatin were also inhibited by hyperin. Cisplatin-induced NF-κB activation was inhibited by hyperin. Additionally, hyperin was found to up regulate the expression of Nrf2 and HO-1. In conclusion, theresults suggest that hyperin protects against cisplatin-induced AKI by inhibiting inflammatory and oxidant response.