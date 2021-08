JONESBORO — A local medical expert says he fears the surge in the coronavirus will be at its worst at the worst possible time. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 844 new cases statewide on Monday including 44 in Craighead County. The total number of active cases statewide rose to 18,922. The statewide death toll rose to 6,199 after 42 deaths were reported Monday. One of those deaths was a Craighead County resident.