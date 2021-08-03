Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Valley View teams earn academic state titles

By Kevin Turbeville Sun Sports Editor
Jonesboro Sun
 4 days ago

JONESBORO — Valley View recently added a couple of academic state championships to go with six athletic state championships from the 2020-21 school year. The Arkansas Activities Association recognized Valley View as the academic state champion in girls’ cross country and girls’ basketball for 2020-21. Valley View was the only area school to receive an academic state championship from the AAA for the school year that ended in May.

