Valley View teams earn academic state titles
JONESBORO — Valley View recently added a couple of academic state championships to go with six athletic state championships from the 2020-21 school year. The Arkansas Activities Association recognized Valley View as the academic state champion in girls’ cross country and girls’ basketball for 2020-21. Valley View was the only area school to receive an academic state championship from the AAA for the school year that ended in May.www.jonesborosun.com
