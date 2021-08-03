Knicks agree to deal with Evan Fournier for four years, $78 million
The Knicks turned to a sharpshooting Frenchman with their biggest move in free agency, agreeing to sign Evan Fournier to a four-year deal worth as much as $78 million. Fournier, 28, slots in as New York’s starting two-guard and provides the Knicks with a playmaker who can drain 3s at a high volume. Still, Fournier, who spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic, isn’t the type of star to push the Knicks into title contention.www.normantranscript.com
