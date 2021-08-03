Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks agree to deal with Evan Fournier for four years, $78 million

Norman Transcript
 4 days ago

The Knicks turned to a sharpshooting Frenchman with their biggest move in free agency, agreeing to sign Evan Fournier to a four-year deal worth as much as $78 million. Fournier, 28, slots in as New York’s starting two-guard and provides the Knicks with a playmaker who can drain 3s at a high volume. Still, Fournier, who spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic, isn’t the type of star to push the Knicks into title contention.

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Free Agents#Frenchman#The Orlando Magic#Espn#Gm#Celtics#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Buzz on Possible Ben Simmons Trade, Dennis Schroder and More

It's been a wild and eventful week around the NBA. And that's exactly what everybody expected, considering teams could begin agreeing to deals with free agents on Monday evening. Although those contracts won't become official until Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, this stretch is typically one of the most exciting...
NBAYardbarker

Knicks: Is Evan Fournier an upgrade over Reggie Bullock?

When Evan Fournier woke up Tuesday morning after beating Italy in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, he made the decision to sign with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $78 million contract. With former small/shooting guard Reggie Bullock taking his talents to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $30.5 million deal, Fournier’s contract seems a bit overzealous.
NBAdailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: 4 Players Who Will Benefit From the Evan Fournier Signing

The NY Knicks started off a busy free agency by re-signing valuable veterans such as Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson, and Alec Burks. They also made a big splash in the free-agent pool, grabbing Evan Fournier. The fourth year is a team option, meaning that his contract value is...
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Quentin Grimes offers one-two punch with Evan Fournier

The New York Knicks prioritized three-point shooting this off-season, deploying their highest draft selection and spending an exorbitant amount of free agency money to help bolster the category. Last season, the Knicks ended up being one of the best three-point shooting teams in basketball during the second half of the season, but they’re looking to improve upon that success and put together an entire campaign of efficiency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy