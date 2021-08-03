Cancel
WC Strategic Opportunity, L.P. announces disposition of shares of Champion Iron Limited

By WC Strategic Opportunity, L.P.
 6 days ago

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 2, 2021, WC Strategic Opportunity, L.P. ("Wynnchurch"), sold (the "Disposition") an aggregate of 25,000,000 ordinary shares ("Shares") of Champion Iron Limited ("Champion"), through the facilities of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at a price of A$7.50 per Share (corresponding to C$6.87 per Share based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate on July 30, 2021 of A$1.00 equals C$0.9160), for aggregate gross proceeds to Wynnchurch of A$187,500,000 (corresponding to C$171,750,000 based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate on July 30, 2021 of A$1.00 equals C$0.9160).

