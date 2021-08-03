Today in History

Justinian, emperor of Rome from 527-565, was famous for two things. First, he had the misfortune to be emperor during the outbreak of a pandemic that would ultimately bear his name. This devastating plague – caused by Yersinia pestis, the same bacterium responsible for the Black Death in the 14th century – arrived in the Roman Empire in 542 CE and did not disappear until 755 CE. During its two centuries of recurrence, it killed somewhere between 25 percent and 50 percent of the population, some 25-100 million people. Because the plague erupted on his watch, it has borne his name ever since.