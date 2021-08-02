Cancel
Cars

Sheldon Car Show planned for Aug. 21

Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

The Sheldon Car Show will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 21. This is an Eastern Star Worthy Grand Patron Project. The top 25 judged show will be available to those who want to enter for a donation. Money will go to support the Honor Flight Network. The event will...

www.newsbug.info

CarsNewsbug.info

Car show planned for Fried Green Tomato Festival

The Fried Green Tomato Festival Car Show will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 28. This is an Eastern Star Worthy Grand Patron Project. The top 25 judged show will be available to those who want to enter for a donation. Money will go to support the Honor Flight Network.
Rushville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Princess Theatre Car Show set for Aug. 21

RUSHVILLE – Plans are in place for the 6th Annual Princess Theatre Car Show, according to organizer Tim McCord. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with judging from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Awards will be presented immediately following the judging.
CarsFox5 KVVU

South Point Car & Truck Show

Check out some of the coolest wheels when South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa hosts its Car & Truck Show on August 14. Our Alyssa Deitsch got a preview of the event for car enthusiasts.
Independent Tribune

Car show and fair festival

Royal Oaks Youth Group will hold a Car Show and Fair Festival on Sept. 4, at 904 Texas St, Kannapolis. All proceeds go to Blue Line Brotherhood.
Lima, OHLima News

American Classics car show rescheduled for Aug. 21

LIMA — The American Classics bike and car show, originally scheduled for July 18 but postponed due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Lima Harley-Davidson, 3255 Fort Shawnee Industrial Drive, Lima. Registration begins at noon, and award presentations begin at 3:30 p.m.
Carroll County, OHSalem News Online

Ride for Roxy planned Aug. 28

The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce will host Ride for the Roxy, a dual-sport ride benefiting the Roxy Theatre Aug. 28 beginning and ending at the theater, 114 N. Market St. The 60-mile ride winds through Carroll County on approximately 45 percent gravel roads, 35 percent rough pavement, and 20 percent paved roads and will take about two hours. Registration is $20 the day of the event, or $15 through Aug. 23 by texting name to Bob Harris, 330-437-7452. This is a cash-only event, and all proceeds go toward improvements and programming at the Roxy.
Oxford, MESun-Journal

Uptown Cruizahs plan 12th annual car show

OXFORD — The Uptown Cruizahs is to host its 12th annual car show Sunday, Aug. 1, at the New Balance Factory Store on Route 26. There will be 23 classes, from antique autos and street rods, to trucks, present day vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles and special interest vehicles. The rain-or-shine...
Valparaiso, INpanoramanow.com

Valpo Car Show And Swap Meet

The Valparaiso Car Show & Motorcycle Show and Swap Meets kicks off on Sunday, August 29th, 2021 and it’s back bigger and better than ever before. And, it’s only $5 to show your Car! ($5 admission fee for everyone). Hosted by Region Rides the show is open from 9 am...
Chaska, MNkchkradio.net

Flags & Honor 8th Annual Car, Bike, and Tractor Show Sat, Aug 7th

Flags & Honor 8th Annual Car, Bike, and Tractor Show Sat, Aug 7th 10:00 – 2:00 Chaska, MN. Back after a one year hiatus, this non-profit for veteran’s causes organization welcomes all to attend their Car, Bike, and Tractor Show from the Chaska City Square Park. It’s free to attend, food and beverages available for purchase, awards show wraps up at 2:30.
Graham, TXnewschannel6now.com

Organizers gear up for annual Cars & Stars Car Show

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect at this year’s Cars & Stars Car Show on the downtown square in Graham. The annual event is taking place on Saturday, August 7, on the largest downtown square in America.
Point Pleasant, NJstarnewsgroup.com

Evening Car Show returns to Point Boro Aug. 17

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club’s Evening Car Show will return to the area this summer after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 31st annual show will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Crystal Point Yacht Club, 3900 River Road, from 6 to 9 p.m. Classic and antique vehicles will be showcased by owners from throughout the state.
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

CHEER postpones car show and craft fair until Aug. 8

Due to the forecast for inclement weather, CHEER announced its 11th annual Car, Truck and Bike Show has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8,, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road off Route 9, east of Georgetown. The schedule of events will remain the same.
Washingtonville, OHMorning Journal

Classic Car Show

A classic car show held Saturday at the Washingtonville VFW Post 5532 attracted owners of 80 vehicles enjoying great weather and fellowship shared by enthusiasts. Pictured, Sue and Tom Trepac of Columbiana check out a 1948 Ford F1 belonging to Terry Bolam of East Palestine. That was the first year the widely-popular F1 series was introduced by Ford. Morning Journal/JD Creer.
Webster County Citizen

‘Fun show’ Saturday, Aug. 7

The Seymour Saddle Club will hold a “fun show” at 3 p.m. this Saturday afternoon at the club’s arena located on Water Street. For more information, call Chris Strong at 417-689-9119 or Jimmie Strong at 417-616-4685.
Carscentralwinews.com

Rumblefest car show results

The Fifth Annual Rumblefest, hosted by Barely Legal Customs, was kicked off with a drive-in movie Friday night with a showing of Gone in 60 Seconds, the 2000 action film starring Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie. On Saturday, activities started with the Poker Fun Run that had 68 participants. That evening included a live concert by Minor Distraction, a four member band based out of Central Wisconsin.
Wintersville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Car show benefits WIAACC

The Ohio Valley Mopar Club held a car show at O’Reilly’s in Wintersville on July 25 with all the proceeds given to the Women In Action Against Cancer Coalition. Bryan Meadows, manager of O’Reilly’s, hosted the event in the business’ parking lot and provided hot dogs, drinks and staff member Nicole McGrew to man the refreshment table, with those profits also going to the WIAACC. Butch Rotlellini organized the event with help from members of the club. Prizes were awarded to the following: Best of Show, Gary Hazlep with his 1969 white Mustang; People’s Choice, Mark Allietta with his 1975 Chevy Nova; and O’Reilly’s Choice, George Vukelick and his 1933 Buick. WIAACC members sold 50/50 tickets, and Cody James was the winner of $105. The Mopar Club will hold another car show to support the WIAACC on Sept. 26. Proceeds are used to provide mammograms to underserved women. Shown are, front, from left, Janet Pillar, WIAACC corresponding secretary; Janet Sharpe WIAACC president; and Cody James, drawing winner; second row, Butch Rotellini, Mopar Club president; and Linda Bain WIAACC recording secretary; and back, Nicole McGrew; Mark Allietta; Gary Hazlip; Kurt Yano, Mopar Club member; and George Vukelich.
Towanda, PArocket-courier.com

‘34 Ford at Legion Car Show

Photos by Warren HowelerChip Rogers of Towanda shows off his 1934 Ford 5-Window Coupe that he spent three-and-a-half years restoring. Rogers was one of numerous car enthusiasts who brought their vehic...
