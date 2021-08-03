Cancel
When a Single Tree Makes a Difference

Cover picture for the articleIndividual trees in urban areas provide cooling during evening, research shows. A single tree along a city street or in a backyard can provide measurable cooling benefits, according to a new study from American University. The research shows that “distributed” trees, those that are stand-alone and scattered throughout urban neighborhoods, can help to reduce evening heat. The research suggests that planting individual trees can be a strategy to mitigate urban heat, particularly in areas where land for parks can be scarce.

