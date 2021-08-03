Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Arista Networks easily beats Wall Street’s earnings and revenue guidance

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud network company Arista Networks Inc. ticked all of the right boxes today as it delivered its second-quarter financial results today, beating estimates on earnings and revenue and posting strong guidance for the next period too. Yet the company’s stock fell anyway in the after-hours trading session. The company reported...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Management#Wall Street#Startup#Arista Networks Inc#Hyperscale Data Center#Facebook Inc#Microsoft Corp#Cisco Systems Inc#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Com#Dell Technologies#Thecube Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Posted by
Benzinga

Microvast Sees High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges 20% — Robinhood, AMD, AMC, MicroVision Other Top Trends

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Online brokerage Robinhood Markets is seeing the highest interest...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $379.00 at Piper Sandler

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0-166.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.39 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-1.10 EPS.
Economysiliconangle.com

Accenture helps drive data-driven reinvention in the cloud

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way companies think about their data. In the past “big data” was king; but now, companies talk more about digitizing their data in an effort to meet the needs of their customers. In many cases, though, companies don’t even own the channels they use, making...
San Jose, CAsiliconangle.com

Report: Google planning new San Jose campus with up to 3,500 workers

Google LLC is looking to build a new campus in San Jose, California dubbed “Midpoint” that will accommodate up to 3,500 staffers, according to a report in CNBC today. Citing planning documents, CNBC reported that the search giant is also planning a second corporate hub next to Midpoint to house parts of its hardware development operation.
Computerssiliconangle.com

Software testing startup Statsig raises $10.4M round led by Sequoia

Statsig Inc., a new startup with a cloud service designed to help companies find ways of improving their software, on Thursday said that it has closed a $10.4 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital. The investment also saw the participation of Madrona Venture Group, as well as a group...
Stockssiliconangle.com

Datadog stock sees fat gains as analytics firm easily beats earnings forecasts

Shares in the data analytics and monitoring company Datadog Inc. gained more than 14% late today on the back of soaring revenue growth. The company reported a second-quarter profit before certain costs such as stock compensation of 9 cents per share on revenue that surged 67% from a year ago, to $233.5 million.
Public Safetysiliconangle.com

Venture capital firm Advanced Technology Ventures struck by ransomware

Venture capital firm Advanced Technology Ventures has been struck by a ransomware attack that has resulted in the theft of personal information relating to its investors. The firm disclosed the ransomware attack in a letter sent to the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The ransomware attack is said to have taken place on July 9 and is first described in the letter as anomalous activity on servers that stored financial reporting information. The letter goes on to say that ATV soon determined that its servers had been encrypted by a ransomware attack.
Economysiliconangle.com

B2B marketing company OneMoreLead leaks 63M records via misconfigured database

Business to business marketing company OneMoreLead has been found to have exposed the records of over 63 million U.S. citizens on the internet via a misconfigured database. The data was found on an unsecured database that the company had left completely open by Ran Locar and Noam Rotem, researchers at vpnMentor. The database had 126 million records and included names, job titles, email addresses, physical addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses and employer names.
Marketssiliconangle.com

Dropbox’s revenue and customer base grows again, and its stock gains after-hours

Dropbox Inc., the cloud file-sharing company, saw its stock rise in extended trading as it delivered strong second-quarter financial results today and solid growth across several key performance metrics. The company reported earnings before certain costs such as stock compensation of 40 cents per share on revenue of $530.6 million,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Deadline

Lionsgate Adjusted Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations, But Media Networks Subscriber Levels Dip From Prior Quarter

Lionsgate reported results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter that cleared the expectations bar but also reflected a quarter-to-quarter subscriber slowdown at Starz. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 18 cents doubled Wall Street forecasts but declined from 23 cents in the same period of the prior year. Total revenue rose 11% to $901.2 million, largely in line with analysts’ expectations for the period ending June 30. In reporting the financials, the company noted that the transaction last month in which Lionsgate took a 20% stake in Spyglass Media Group occurred outside of the quarter. Revenue inched up 4% in the Media Networks...
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

Cloudflare sees shares drop despite beating estimates in second-quarter earnings

Shares in content delivery network company Cloudflare Inc. dropped in after-hours trading today after investors were not impressed by the size of the company’s beat. For the quarter ending June 30, Cloudflare reported revenue of $152.4 million, up 53% year-over-year. Net loss in the quarter was $35.5 million or two cents per share compared with $26.1 million or three cents per share in the same quarter of 2020.
Stocksbitcoinmarketjournal.com

Blockbuster Earnings on Wall Street

Few things are more fun than a revolving door. We’re not just talking about killing time with your kids in a hotel lobby either. Rather, we’re talking about people who make millions by lobbying the government after previously working in an official position. Most of us will likely recall the...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Fortinet (FTNT) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises '21 Guidance

FTNT - Free Report) delivered second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of 95 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The reported figure also improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 82 cents per share. Moreover, revenues of $801.1 million topped the consensus mark of $741.8 million and...
Financial ReportsHerald & Review

First Mid-Illinois' quarterly earnings beat Wall Street estimates

MATTOON — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.2 million. The Mattoon-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy