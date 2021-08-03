Arista Networks easily beats Wall Street’s earnings and revenue guidance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.33.