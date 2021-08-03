Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Connected device security startup Finite State raises $30M

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnected device security startup Finite State Inc. announced today it has raised $30 million in new funding to scale up its business. Energize Ventures led the Series B round. Other investors included Schneider Electric Ventures and Merlin Ventures. Founded in 2017 by a team with backgrounds in the U.S. intelligence...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Connected Devices#Finite State Inc#Energize Ventures#Merlin Ventures#The Finite State Platform#U S Cyber Command#Finite State#Zetta Venture Partners#Energy Impact Partners#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Com#Dell Technologies#Thecube Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TechnologyAdvanced Television

SeaChange enables fully-migrated cloud video delivery

Video delivery platform technologist SeaChange International has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully-migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform. Building on a collaboration that dates back to 2016, SeaChange is leveraging AWS’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Cloud Stack Rumor vs Cisco Plus As-a-Service Reality

Cisco Systems has denied a report that it’s developing a Cloud Stack service to manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers. The alleged Cloud Stack strategy would be Cisco’s private cloud response to public cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Alleged...
BusinessLight Reading

SeaChange taps AWS to power enhanced data analytics capability

BOSTON – SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform. Building on a collaboration that dates back to 2016, SeaChange is...
Softwarehbr.org

3 Strategies to Secure Your Digital Supply Chain

In July, REvil, a Russian cybercriminal gang, was able to shut down the IT systems of 800 Swedish grocery stores, a couple of New Zealand schools, two Maryland town governments, and around a thousand other enterprises around the world. The attackers discovered that Kaseya, a software used by IT service contractors to remotely manage corporate networks, had numerous cybersecurity vulnerabilities. By attacking Kaseya, REvil gained a backdoor into the IT systems of the many organizations the software supported. Kaseya was thus a potent attack vector.
Softwarebloomberglaw.com

BlackBerry Cyber Chief Harnesses the Power of Predicting Threats

John McClurg became BlackBerry Ltd. ‘s chief information security officer in 2019 when the company acquired Cylance Inc. for $1.4 billion. Recruited by BlackBerry’s CEO John Chen, McClurg had been serving as ambassador-at-large of Cylance, a security software startup that uses artificial intelligence to identify and disarm threats. The acquisition...
BusinessTechCrunch

Bulk payments startup Comma raises $6M seed round led by Octopus and Connect

The company says it enables small and micro businesses to bulk-pay bills, salaries and taxes using existing high street small business bank accounts, saving them a lot of time and money in administration. This is because BACS is difficult to obtain and costly, and virtual accounts require KYC to set up and add complexity to bookkeeping.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Blockchain Technology Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Lenovo Group, Eastman Kodak, Facebook, Microsoft

Due to increasing applications of blockchain technology and growing automations across the globe, significant amount of demand will be generated over the forecasted period. The Block chain technology allows multiple participants to connect to the network, provides secured communication network. It works as a record keeping as well as electronic transaction processing. Growing digitalization of currency, online transactions as well as secure online payment gateways will create number of opportunities in the blockchain technology market.
San Jose, CAsiliconangle.com

Report: Google planning new San Jose campus with up to 3,500 workers

Google LLC is looking to build a new campus in San Jose, California dubbed “Midpoint” that will accommodate up to 3,500 staffers, according to a report in CNBC today. Citing planning documents, CNBC reported that the search giant is also planning a second corporate hub next to Midpoint to house parts of its hardware development operation.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Cisco Denies Report of Developing Private-Cloud Subscription Service

(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc said on Friday it was not planning to offer a solution to help companies shift to private data centers from public ones, after a report from The Information said the network gear maker was developing a subscription service for it. The report https://bit.ly/3lFd6Ey had said that...
Technologychannele2e.com

Threat Analysis for Channel Partners, MSPs: CompTIA ISAO Taps Sophos

The CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) now offers threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for channel partners. The technology involves a partnership with Sophos. Indeed, CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Dell, IBM, Cisco Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hyperscale Data Center Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Computerssiliconangle.com

Software testing startup Statsig raises $10.4M round led by Sequoia

Statsig Inc., a new startup with a cloud service designed to help companies find ways of improving their software, on Thursday said that it has closed a $10.4 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital. The investment also saw the participation of Madrona Venture Group, as well as a group...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Dark Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Apple, Dell EMC, AWS

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Dark Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dark Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Dark Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologybeckershospitalreview.com

Big Tech, CISA unveil cyber defense collab to combat ransomware

Amazon, Google and Microsoft are joining a federal effort to fight ransomware attacks on U.S. companies, according to an Aug. 5 CNBC report. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Aug. 5 at a cybersecurity conference that the new Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative will work to plan national cybersecurity defenses with the private sector.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cluster Computing Market Future Growth Outlook | Hewlett Packard, Intel, Cray

The latest independent research document on Global Cluster Computing examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Cluster Computing study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cluster Computing market report advocates analysis of Dell (U.S.), Hewlett Packard, Inc. (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cray, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Graphics International Corp. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) & Google Inc. (U.S.).
Technologysiliconangle.com

Accenture helps drive data-driven reinvention in the cloud

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way companies think about their data. In the past “big data” was king; but now, companies talk more about digitizing their data in an effort to meet the needs of their customers. In many cases, though, companies don’t even own the channels they use, making...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Why Cloud storage Has Supplanted Standard Storage Methods

With the introduction of virtual memory in the technological world, many companies have stopped using local storage devices. They either use cloud storage devices or a hybrid mix of them. Continue reading to know more. Are you also confused about which storage type has better benefits between cloud storage and...
Cell Phonesinfosecurity-magazine.com

Top 5 Mobile Device Security Tips

A blockbuster report published recently revealed the extent to which a notorious spyware variant is being used to monitor unwitting victims via their mobile devices. According to the investigation, journalists, human rights activists, government officials, businesspeople, lawyers and others were targeted by the NSO Group’s Pegasus malware over many years. It can collect virtually any information from infected devices, including browsing history, log-ins, notes, photos, videos, emails and even messages sent via encrypted apps.
Softwarethreatpost.com

Critical Cisco Bug in VPN Routers Allows Remote Takeover

Security researchers warned that at least 8,800 vulnerable systems are open to compromise. A critical security vulnerability in a subset of Cisco Systems’ small-business VPN routers could allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to take over a device – and researchers said there are at least 8,800 vulnerable systems open to compromise.
BusinessCoinDesk

Crypto Startup Ramp Secures FCA Registration

U.K. crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has become the eighth crypto firm to secure registration with the country’s financial-services watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Ramp is the first on-ramp service to be certified, the company said Thursday. Branding itself the "PayPal for crypto," Ramp offers a software development kit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy