etectRx™ Announces New CEO

By Submit Local News Here
orlandomedicalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany Founder Takes the Helm of etectRx, a Digital Health Company. etectRx™, Inc. (etectRx™), a privately held digital health company, today announced the appointment of Eric Buffkin as its next president and CEO. etectRx received FDA clearance for its novel ingestible event marker, the ID-Cap™ System in late 2019, and has been building momentum over the past two years through clinical studies and industry partnerships.

#Ceo#Digital Health Company#Etectrx#The Id Cap System
