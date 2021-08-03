etectRx™ Announces New CEO

PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1)Â today announced its appointment of Lorne Rapkin as the company's new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Rapkin succeeds Julia Frank, who will continue as the company's chief operating officer. In addition, Shariq Khan, the company's director of finance, has been appointed the company's new chief financial officer. According to the update, Rapkin previously served as PlantX Life's chief financial officer and brings a robust financial acumen and unique business expertise to the CEO position. He will be tasked with meeting the demands of PlantX's strategic growth in an evolving industry and ensuring execution of the company's future development plans. "As PlantX transitions into a new chapter, we have seen a rising interest and demand among our shareholders to strengthen the company," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Lorne's appointment as CEO aims to integrate our shareholders' views within the overall direction of the company. As chief financial officer, he has had an integral role in the founding of PlantX, and he has been adding exceptional value ever since. Lorne is a natural born leader whose strategic vision and strong work ethic will strengthen PlantX to ensure its long-term success."