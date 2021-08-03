Exploring 5 of metro Detroit’s greatest record shops with Kirby Glover

Perhaps it was an unfair question. Okay, it was 100 percent an unfair question. When we asked Kirby Glover to name her favorite Detroit record that she owns on vinyl — oh, the pain in her voice. You could hear her mentally thumb through her enormous vinyl collection, one that’s somewhere near 1,000 records — and growing. On this particular day, at that particular moment, Kirby settled on Detroit Revolution(s), a.k.a. Revo, from Clear Soul Forces. But ask her later in the day and it could be something completely different.