Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Adam Gemili suffers more Olympic misery as hamstring injury ruins 200m hopes

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TN65a_0bFvVnpu00
Great Britain’s Adam Gemili suffered a last-minute hamstring injury in Tokyo. (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Adam Gemili suffered more Olympic misery when he walked his 200 metres heat as Team GB’s nightmare on the track continued.

The 27-year-old had his right thigh heavily strapped and pulled up immediately in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

He tore his hamstring in his last blocks session before final call to add to Team GB’s problems and finished in one minute 58.58 seconds after his lonely trudge to the line.

“The last run, literally the last run before I came into the call room, the last blocks start and I felt it go,” he said.

“It’s my hamstring. I had to try but I’m in so much pain right now – I said to my physio, just strap it up and let me at least try to push out but I can tell straight away.

“You don’t just cramp up when you sprint, it was a tear. I can’t believe this has happened.”

Team GB are yet to win a medal in the Olympic Stadium after Zharnel Hughes false-started in the 100m final with Reece Prescod also disqualified in the semi-finals.

Dina Asher-Smith suffered a serious hamstring injury last month and pulled out of the 200m after failing to reach the 100m final while Katarina Johnson-Thompson comes into the heptathlon on Wednesday after rupturing her Achilles in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385Yfa_0bFvVnpu00
Gemili pulled up immediately in his 200m heat. (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Gemili finished fourth by one thousandth of a second in the final in Rio five years ago and also came fourth at the World Championships in 2019.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake also failed to qualify after coming fifth in his heat in 20.56secs.

Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru missed out on the medals in the long jump final as Germany’s Malaika Mihambo took gold.

Sawyers finished eighth with a best jump of 6.80m while Irozuru came 11th with 6.51m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZrx7_0bFvVnpu00
Jazmin Sawyers could only managed eighth in the long jump. (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Jake Wightman at least reached the 1500m semi-finals after coming through his heat unscathed.

The 27-year-old finished third in three minutes and 41.18secs at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

Team-mate Josh Kerr came seventh in his heat in three minutes and 36.29secs, with only the top six qualifying automatically, but will progress as one of the next six fastest. Jake Heywood won his heat to also go through.

Wightman said: “It’s the most nerve-racking round isn’t it, you’re worried you’re going to be embarrassed. I’m glad I managed to stay on my feet and get through.”

Jodie Williams and Ama Pipi reached the 400m semi-finals but Nicole Yeargin was disqualified for a lane infringement.

Williams added: “It felt great, like I didn’t really put a huge amount into any of it really and I felt really smooth in that first 300m and I just tried to put myself in a really good position coming off the top bend.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmin Sawyers
Person
Reece Prescod
Person
Jodie Williams
Person
Malaika Mihambo
Person
Adam Gemili
Person
Jake Wightman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#Team Gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Adam Gemili injured moments before 200m heats as US teen Erriyon Knighton sends warning

Britain’s Adam Gemili pulled up injured in the men’s 200m heats after feeling an injury leaving the blocks, and he limped around the track to finish more than a minute behind the rest. In an emotional interview Gemili revealed his hamstring went in his final warm-up before the race. Gemili’s career has been hampered by fitness issues but there was hope here in Tokyo that he might be able to rediscover the form which took him within a few milliseconds of a medal in Rio. Instead he felt it as soon as the start gun went and made a...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: US Swimmer Simone Manuel Wants Media To ‘Stop Interviewing’ Athletes after Poor Performances

Imagine working toward a goal for years, maybe even your entire life. Then, when you’re on the world’s biggest stage, you see your dreams crumble. Now, imagine someone sticking a microphone and camera in your face before you can truly process what just happened. Many Olympians don’t have to imagine what this is like. It is their reality. Even those who take home the gold feel the pressure during interviews. US swimmer Simone Manuel knows all about this. Frankly, the two-time gold medalist is fed up with how the media treats athletes who have just experienced a crushing loss.
Swimming & Surfingcountry1037fm.com

Olympic Skateboarder Suffers Painful Injury

Peruvian Olympic skateboarder Angelo Narvaez went viral yesterday for a painful injury. Angelo completed his trick before his groin slammed onto a railing. He stayed down for a second and then walked off his injury. Ouch!. In some other Olympic news. 16.7 million people watched the opening ceremony of the...
Moline, ILQuad-Cities Times

Injury sidelines Praught Leer's Olympic hopes

Aisha Praught Leer is no stranger to tough breaks and having to overcome obstacles in her running career. She now faces another one, and this time it took her 2020 Olympic dreams with her. The former Moline High School standout was set to run the 1500 meters for Jamaica in...
SportsNew York Post

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is the face of Olympic heartbreak

Despite having to pull out of the heptathlon on Wednesday, Katarina Johnson-Thompson still believes competing in the Olympics was “a miracle” after an injury-filled journey. Johnson-Thompson left her event with a right calf injury during the 200m sprint leg, where she entered in fifth place. As she pulled up during...
TennisNewsweek

Novak Djokovic's Olympics Misery Continues as Gold Eludes Him Once More

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has been knocked out in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, ending his bid for a long-awaited Golden Slam. The Serbian player was defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev in three sets. Djokovic won the first 6-1 but fell behind in the second and third,...
Sports104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Sailing-Tearful Rindom suffers blow to sailing gold hopes

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom looked to be cruising to Olympic gold in the women’s Laser Radial class but a bump with a competitor and her confusion over the rules saw her lead drastically cut ahead of Sunday’s medal race. Rindom, who took bronze at the Rio Games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy