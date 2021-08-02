Cancel
Morgan County, GA

Morgan's COVID cases rise as Delta-variant runs rampant, vaccine rates lag and kids head back to school unmasked

By Tia Lynn Ivey News Editor
Morgan County Citizen
 5 days ago

Morgan County is now considered to be in the “high-risk” category for a COVID-19 outbreak, particularly with the highly-contagious Delta-variant circulating the state, due to lagging vaccination rates and a spike in new coronavirus cases throughout the county. According to COVID Act Now, a group tracking coronavirus data and vaccination...

www.morgancountycitizen.com

