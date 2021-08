LOS ANGELES -- Inflatable gray garbage cans decorated Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, bouncing along the packed sections of seats as if they were beach balls. A handful of them made their way onto the field of play, as did some of the foul balls hit by the Houston Astros. When a public address announcer threatened ejections for fans hurling objects, the sold-out crowd of 52,692 -- representing the largest contingent at a major league game all year -- lustily booed. Each time Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa came to bat, the crowd booed significantly louder, more vociferously, with the unrelenting intensity one might expect from at least 19 months of pent-up aggression.