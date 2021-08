There are a few areas in and around Sedona that are known to flood when heavy rains hit the area. One of those areas is along Back O’ Beyond Road off State Route 179. The city of Sedona is in the process of addressing that long-standing issue. During the Tuesday, July 27, Sedona City Council meeting, council approved and intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Yavapai County Flood Control District. The county will contribute $300,000 in drainage funds to be used for the Stormwater Master Plan Update and design of the Back O’ Beyond Crossing Drainage Improvements Project.